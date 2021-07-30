Japan eyes fresh stimulus package as new curbs weigh on growth

-
ALSO READ
Recession risk looms as Japan eyes state of emergency to contain pandemic
Analysis-A fine mess: Weak inflation prompts a global central bank reset
Japan may see inflation perk up in post-coronavirus era: Bank of Japan
Naomi Osaka withdraws from French Open after media boycott controversy
French Open: Osaka fined $15,000 for skipping post-match news conference
-
Japan will act "without hesitation" to cushion the economic blow from the COVID-19 pandemic, economy minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said on Friday, signalling the government's readiness to compile another spending package as the crisis weighs on growth.
Japan decided on Friday to expand states of emergency to three prefectures near Olympic host Tokyo and the western prefecture of Osaka, as COVID-19 cases spike, a move that will delay an already fragile economic recovery.
With slow vaccinations and handling of the pandemic hitting his support ratings, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is under pressure to deploy another relief package to appeal to voters ahead of general elections scheduled later this year.
"We'll pay close attention to economic conditions, including the impact from infections and state of emergency curbs," Nishimura told a parliament hearing on the government's pandemic response.
"I'm in close consultation with the prime minister and we're ready to take macro-economic policy steps without hesitation," Nishimura said, when asked about the possibility of compiling another stimulus package.
Lawmakers have escalated calls for a new relief package to deal with the prolonged pain from the pandemic, with ruling party heavyweight Toshihiro Nikai floating the idea of an exra budget sized around 30 trillion yen ($274 billion).
Japan's Jiji news agency reported on Thursday that Suga will soon instruct his administration to compile another stimulus package funded by from an extra budget to be passed through parliament after the elections.
The ruling Liberal Democratic Party will create a formal proposal on the stimulus package in early September, Jiji said.
Tokyo has deployed massive stimulus packages totalling $3 trillion over the past year to combat the pandemic, adding to a debt pile that is already the biggest among major economies.
Some analysts question whether the money set aside under the packages are used effectively.
A record 30.8 trillion yen was left over from the previous fiscal year's budget, Ministry of Finance data showed on Friday, including 4.7 trillion yen set aside for public works spending.
($1 = 109.5000 yen)
(Reporting by Leika Kihara, Editing by William Maclean)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU