Tokyo 2020: 'Wow! Wow!' Women get Olympic track off to a sizzling start

-
ALSO READ
Usain Bolt posts picture in RCB jersey, cheers for the team ahead of IPL
Sydney McLaughlin breaks 400 hurdles mark on historic day at trials
Senior Athletics Championships to be held from June 25-29 in Patiala
Novak Djokovic has routine win, but crowd is something different
Zerodha's Nikhil Kamath apologises for cheating Viswanathan Anand in chess
-
Usain Bolt might be long gone from the sprint scene. It doesn't mean Jamaica has slowed down one bit.
Nobody has, at least not on the women's side of the sport.
An opening day at the Olympics that's supposed to produce little more than a brisk jog for the world's best at 100 meters turned into something very different Friday.
Reigning world champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce ran her heat in the nearly empty Olympic Stadium in 10.84 seconds. Her Jamaican rival, defending Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah, finished in 10.82.
And Marie-Josee Ta Lou, the Ivory Coast sprinter who finished an excruciating fourth in Rio de Janeiro, kept saying Wow! Wow! after she crossed the finish line in a blistering personal best of 10.78.
They were the fifth, sixth and seventh-fastest times of the year, produced on a day when seven of 54 sprinters hit a personal best all in an opening round designed more for shaking out cobwebs than watching the clock.
All that even though the field was missing this season's third-fastest runner, Sha'Carri Richardson, who is back home in the United States following a doping ban.
By comparison, only one runner, Fraser-Pryce, cracked 11 seconds in the opening round five years ago in Rio de Janeiro. She went on to win the bronze, behind Thompson and American sprinter Tori Bowie.
Fraser-Pryce is the favorite for Saturday's final, which is already living up to the hype. Fraser-Pryce ran a 10.63 back in June that has some thinking even Florence Griffith Joyner's 33-year-old world record could finally be at risk this year.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor