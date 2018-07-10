Japan floods: Death toll rises to 141; rescue operations continue

The death toll in days of heavy rain that devastated parts of Japan with floods and landslides has risen to at least 141, the top government spokesman said on Tuesday.

Yoshihide Suga said at least ten people were still missing, though local media said dozens were still unaccounted for as rescue operations continue.

As the emergency rain warnings have been lifted, the country is now turning its focus to search and rescue efforts wherein the police, fire departments and the military are scouring affected areas for the dozens of people still missing or unaccounted for.

"We will unite and move swiftly to deliver those necessities to the disaster victims by coordinating closely with local government," said Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in a meeting with the disaster response task force.





ALSO READ: Japanese fans clean stadium even after heart-breaking loss to Belgium

According to CNN, thousands of houses have been damaged, and even the ones that stand intact have been impacted.

Nearly 17,000 households are still without power, and phone lines are down across multiple prefectures.

According to the report evacuation orders remained in place for some 2 million people and another 2.3 million were advised to evacuate.