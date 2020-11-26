Japan protests China's island incursions during foreign minister visit

-
ALSO READ
Anyone challenging one-China policy will pay heavy price: Wang Yi
China, Japan dispute over islands may trigger new political tension: Report
Japan, China agree to restart business travel, coordinate on East China Sea
Playing Chinese checkers
China under Xi stepped up 'aggressive' foreign policy towards India: US
-
Japan used a visit by the Chinese foreign minister on Wednesday to protest Beijing's increased activity and what it calls infiltration around disputed East China Sea islands.
Both sides agreed to avoid provocative actions in the contested area.
The situation is extremely serious, Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato told reporters after meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, who arrived in Tokyo on Tuesday for a two-day visit.
Relations between the two countries have been strained over territorial disputes and wartime history, even though ties have improved in recent years while China's trade dispute with the US has escalated.
The territorial row in centred on Japanese-controlled East China Sea islands, which Japan calls Senkaku and China calls Diaoyu. Chinese coast guard ships have stepped up activity around the islands despite protests and warnings by the Japanese authorities.
Kato said Japan's government protested earlier Wednesday when Chinese ships entered Japan's contiguous zone, just outside of its territorial waters, for the 306th time this year.
I conveyed (to Wang) our concerns about the activities of the Chinese government ships around the islands and asked for positive steps by China, Kato said. He said Wang said China hoped to make a positive relationship with Japan and play constructive roles in the region.
On Tuesday, Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and Wang agreed to try not to escalate tensions around the islands.
The two foreign ministers also agreed to resume business travel between the world's second and third economies through a business track programme that will allow visitors to engage in limited activities during their 14-day quarantine periods.
They also agreed to work together on climate change, energy conservation, health care and digital commerce as part of their economic cooperation.
Wang is expected to meet with Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Wednesday, the first meeting with the Japanese leader by a top Chinese official since the February visit of Chinese foreign policy chief Yang Jiechi.
Wang's visit comes amid growing concerns about China's increasing influence in the region. Japan is promoting military and economic partnerships with countries in the Indo-Pacific region to counter China's rise.
After his visit to Japan, Wang will head for meetings in South Korea.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU