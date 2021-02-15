Japan's economy grows more than expected on support from trade, capex

-
ALSO READ
Japan to consider declaring another state of emergency over Covid-19
Japan PM reiterates call to action as Covid-19 cases hit record high
Japan's exports seen rising for 1st time in 2 yrs, core CPI to drop: Report
Tokyo December core consumer prices fall at fastest pace in over a decade
Japan service-sector activity declines for 11th month in December: PMI
-
By Leika Kihara and Tetsushi Kajimoto
TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's economy expanded more than expected in the fourth quarter, extending its recovery from its worst postwar recession thanks to support from firm exports, consumption and capital expenditure.
However, the pace of recovery slowed from the blistering pace seen in the third quarter, underscoring the challenge policymakers face in keeping the economy afloat as new emergency measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 hit demand.
The world's third-largest economy grew an annualised 12.7% in October-December, government data showed on Monday, marking the second straight quarter of increase and exceeding a median market forecast for a 9.5% gain.
It was a slowdown from a revised 22.7% surge in the previous quarter, when the economy got a lift from pent-up demand after a previous state of emergency was lifted in May.
For the full coronavirus-stricken year, Japan's economy contracted 4.8%, marking the first annual fall since 2009.
The growth translated into a quarter-on-quarter increase of 3.0%, the Cabinet Office data showed.
A global rebound in manufacturing activity gave exports a much-needed boost, making up for some of the weakness in domestic demand, the data showed.
External demand, or exports minus imports, added 1.0% point to fourth-quarter GDP growth, matching a median market forecast.
Private consumption, which makes up more than half of Japan's economy, rose 2.2% after a 5.1% increase in the previous quarter. That compared with market forecasts for a 1.8% gain.
Capital expenditure grew 4.5%, marking the first increase in three quarters, the data showed.
Japan's economy has gradually emerged from last year's initial state of emergency curbs thanks to a rebound in exports.
But the government's decision to roll out new restrictions from January has heightened the chance of another recession, clouding the outlook for a fragile recovery.
(Reporting by Leika Kihara and Tetsushi Kajimoto; Additional reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Chris Gallagher and Sam Holmes)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU