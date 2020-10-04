Japan's Sony and Kioxia seeking US approval to supply to Huawei: Nikkei

-
ALSO READ
Sony posts milder-than-expected Q1 operating profit fall on gaming demand
China accuses Britain of colluding with Washington to hurt Huawei
Intel Corp gets US licences to supply some products to China's Huawei
Huawei unveils new notebook, smartwatch, audio accessories, 3 more products
Huawei cuts India revenue target by up to 50%, laying off staff: Report
-
TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's Sony Corp and memory chipmaker Kioxia Holdings Corp have applied for U.S. approval to continue supplying Huawei Technologies Co Ltd, Nikkei reported on Sunday.
If confirmed, the move follows other tech companies such as Intel Corp that recently received licences from U.S. authorities.
With U.S.-China ties at their worst in decades, Washington has been pushing governments around to world to squeeze out Huawei, arguing that the telecoms giant would transfer data to the Chinese government for espionage.
Huawei is one of the top customers for Sony's image sensors for smartphones. Kioxia Holdings Corp is the world's No. 2 maker of flash memory chips and a Huawei supplier.
Nikkei https://asia.nikkei.com/Spotlight/Huawei-crackdown/Sony-and-Kioxia-seek-US-approval-to-bypass-Huawei-ban said without U.S. licenses, Sony and Kioxia would face risk to their earnings.
Kioxia warned that U.S. curbs on Huawei could trigger memory chip oversupply and lower prices. It recently shelved a plan for a multi-billion dollar listing as U.S-China tensions cloud the global chip market.
A Sony spokeswoman said the company was in compliance with all regulations, but could not comment on particular clients.
A Kioxia spokesman also declined to comment.
(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki, Ju-min Park; Editing by Dan Grebler)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU