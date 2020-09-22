Intel Corp gets US licences to supply some products to China's Huawei

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - has received licences from U.S. authorities to continue supplying certain products to Technologies, a company spokesman said on Tuesday.

With U.S.-China ties at their worst in decades, Washington has been pushing governments around to world to squeeze out Huawei, arguing that the telecoms giant would hand data to the Chinese government for espionage.

From September 15, new curbs have barred U.S. from supplying or servicing

This week the state-backed China Securities Journal said Intel had received permission to supply

Last week China's Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation confirmed it had also sought permission to continue servicing Huawei. SMIC uses U.S.-origin equipment to make chips for Huawei and other

Huawei, founded in 1987 by a former engineer in China's People's Liberation Army, denies it spies for Beijing and says the United States is trying to smear it because Western firms are falling behind in 5G technology.

In what some observers have compared to the Cold War arms race, the United States worries that 5G dominance would give China an advantage Washington is not ready to accept.

(Reporting by Josh Horwitz; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)