Japan, Spain, France, Italy condemn Russian move against Ukraine

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida condemned Russia's military actions in Ukraine and said his country will respond in a speedy fashion in concert with the United States and other allies.
This Russian invasion stands to put at risk the basic principle of international order that forbids one-sided action of force in an attempt to change the status quo. We strongly condemn Russia, and we will respond speedily in cooperation with the US and other Western nations, he said at his official residence in Tokyo.
Spain, France, Australia and Italy were among others condemning the attack. Germany and Turkey also warned their citizens in Ukraine to stay in a safe place.
