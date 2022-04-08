Japan to expel eight Russian diplomats and officials

-
-
The Japanese Foreign Ministry on Friday announced the country's decision to expel eight Russians including diplomats aimed at stepping up pressure on Moscow against its war on Ukraine.
"As a result of our country's comprehensive judgment, we have requested the expulsion of eight diplomats from the Russian Embassy in Japan and officials from the Office of the Trade Representative of the Russian Federation," Xinhua news agency quoted Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hikariko Ono as saying.
She said Russia's Ambassador to Japan Mikhail Yurievich Galuzin had been informed of the decision in a meeting with Japanese Vice Foreign Minister Takeo Mori.
--IANS
ksk/
