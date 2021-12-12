Japan to urge China to act responsibly in South China Sea, Hong Kong

-
ALSO READ
China says US measures on import from Xinjiang threaten global trade
US ramps up warnings of business risks in China's Xinjiang region
Tokyo Olympics 2021 Highlights: Archer Deepika keeps medal hopes alive
Tokyo Olympics 2021 highlights: Opening ceremony concludes at Tokyo Stadium
Tokyo Olympics 2021 Highlights: Mary Kom, PV Sindhu, Manika Batra win
-
Japanese Foreign Minister Hayashi Yoshimasa said on Saturday (local time) that Tokyo intends to urge China to act responsibly in the East and South China Seas, Hong Kong, and its Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.
Hayashi said Japan opposes China's unilateral attempts to change the status quo in the East China Sea and the South China Sea. He said Japan also has serious concern over the human rights situations in Hong Kong and the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, reported NHK World.
Hayashi was speaking during the first session of a G7 foreign ministers' meeting, which opened in the English city of Liverpool on Saturday. The first session focused on China, Russia, and other regional situations.
The ministers also exchanged views on the diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.
Australia, India, and South Korea are taking part in the two-day meeting. Members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations are also participating in some of the debates, reported NHK World.
The participants plan to compile a document on the outcome of their discussions on the security and human rights issues as well as their measures against the coronavirus pandemic.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU