JUST IN
Oil steadies as rate hike talk offsets China demand hopes, output cuts
Global shares mostly fall as investors watch for inflation, China's meet
Gold set for second weekly fall as Fed hawks lift Treasury yields
Wall Street gains as upbeat corporate forecasts boost sentiment
Bearish bets on Asian FX stay firm on towering dollar, slowdown fears: Poll
Oil prices rise on possible easing of Covid quarantine measure in China
Dollar rides surge in Treasury yields, yen treads near key 150 level
Asia stocks slide as investors lose risk appetite, bond yields rise
Gold [prices at three-week lows as dollar, bond yields stay elevated
Oil prices start session mixed on uncertain demand, supply concerns
You are here: Home » International » News » Markets
Yen slides further to 151 per US dollar, pound falls on UK turmoil
Business Standard

Jewelry distributor Quality Gold to go public via nearly $1 bn SPAC deal

The deal with Tastemaker Acquisition Corp includes proceeds of $279 million from the special purpose acquisition company's (SPAC) trust account, assuming no redemptions

Topics
United States | merger

Reuters 

IPO
Photo: Shutterstock

Quality Gold, a specialty logistics and jewelry distributor, has agreed to go public in the United States through a merger with a blank-check firm in a deal valuing the combined entity at $989 million, the companies said on Friday.

The deal with Tastemaker Acquisition Corp includes proceeds of $279 million from the special purpose acquisition company's (SPAC) trust account, assuming no redemptions.

The merger comes at a challenging time for the SPAC market in the United States, as regulatory scrutiny tightens and rising volatility spooks investors, triggering higher redemptions.

The De-SPAC Index, which tracks some of the companies that took the alternate route to list, is down nearly 66% so far this year.

SPACs are publicly listed companies that are raised with the intention of merging with a private company, which goes public through the merger.

Quality Gold, founded in 1979, operates in the United States, Canada and India serving more than 15,000 retailers.

The combined company, Quality Gold Holdings Inc, is expected to trade on the Nasdaq under the new ticker "QGLD" after the deal closes.

 

(Reporting by Manya Saini in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on United States

First Published: Fri, October 21 2022. 18:30 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.