Joe Biden says sending American troops to Haiti 'not on the agenda'

US President said on Thursday the US is only sending marines to bolster security at its embassy in but the idea of sending American troops into the Caribbean country was "not on the agenda".

"We're only sending American Marines to our embassy," said Biden when addressing the situation in during a joint press conference at the White House with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Xinhua news agency reported.

"The idea of sending American forces to is not on the agenda," Biden said.

Haiti's interim government has asked the United States and the United Nations to deploy troops to the country to secure key infrastructure in the aftermath of the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moise.

Moise was shot dead early on July 7 at his Port-au-Prince home. The assassination took place more than two months before the country's presidential and legislative elections, which are scheduled for September 26.

--IANS

int/pgh

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)