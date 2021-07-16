Joe Biden says sending American troops to Haiti 'not on the agenda'

-
US President Joe Biden said on Thursday the US is only sending marines to bolster security at its embassy in Haiti but the idea of sending American troops into the Caribbean country was "not on the agenda".
"We're only sending American Marines to our embassy," said Biden when addressing the situation in Haiti during a joint press conference at the White House with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Xinhua news agency reported.
"The idea of sending American forces to Haiti is not on the agenda," Biden said.
Haiti's interim government has asked the United States and the United Nations to deploy troops to the country to secure key infrastructure in the aftermath of the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moise.
Moise was shot dead early on July 7 at his Port-au-Prince home. The assassination took place more than two months before the country's presidential and legislative elections, which are scheduled for September 26.
