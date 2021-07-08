4 suspected killers of president slain, 2 arrested: Haiti's police chief

Haiti's police chief says four suspected killers of President Jovenel Mose have been fatally shot by police and two others arrested in an apparent hostage-taking situation.

Lon Charles said late Wednesday that three police officers held hostage were freed.

The killing of Moise early Wednesday, and the wounding of his wife, was sure to bring more chaos to the unstable Caribbean country already beset by gang violence, soaring inflation and protests by opposition supporters who accused Mose of increasing authoritarianism.

Interim Prime Minister Claude Joseph said the police and military were in control of security. The poorest country in the Americas, has a history of dictatorship and political upheaval. The streets of Port-au-Prince were empty and quiet.

