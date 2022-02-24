Joe Biden to speak on Russian attack on Ukraine, says White House

US President will deliver remarks on the Russian military actions in on Thursday, the announced.

Biden's first public comment on the Russian attack is scheduled to be delivered from the East Room of the at 11 pm IST (12:30 pm EST), according to the

The presidential comment could come after his virtual consultations with the leaders of G-7 countries, a grouping of seven major advanced nations including Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Three of them US, UK and France -- are permanent members of the UN Security Council.

According to a White House official, Biden and G-7 leaders were discussing their joint response to President Putin's unprovoked and unjustified attack on

Earlier, Biden convened a meeting of the National Security Council in the morning in the Situation Room to discuss the latest developments in Ukraine, said a White House official.

