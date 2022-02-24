Impossible to lock countries like Russia behind iron curtain: Kremlin

-
ALSO READ
European stocks in correction territory after Russia attacks Ukraine
Russia attacks Ukraine after months of tensions: What should we know
Russia-Ukraine conflict raises big risks for global economy
Russian stock market rout wipes out $250 bn in value after Ukraine attack
'Darkest hours of Europe' as Russia invades Ukraine
-
Countries like Russia cannot be "locked up" behind the iron curtain, the Russian Presidential Spokesman asserted on Thursday, as the US-led West threatened to impose more biting sanctions against Moscow after President Vladimir Putin ordered a military offensive against Ukraine.
US President Joe Biden has condemned Russia for its "unprovoked" and "unjustified" attack on Ukraine and warned that the US and its allies will respond in a "united and decisive" way after Russian troops entered Ukraine.
Such country as Russia cannot be locked up behind the Iron Curtain. Problems may certainly arise with a number of countries, however we had various issues with these countries before, if not speaking about the current situation, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was quoted as saying by the official TASS news agency.
It is simply impossible to isolate such country as Russia with an iron curtain, Peskov said, using a notional barrier separating the former Soviet bloc and the West prior to the decline of communism.
President Putin announced in a televised address on Thursday morning that in response to a request by the head of the Donbass republic, he had made a decision to carry out a special military operation in order to protect people who have been suffering from abuse and genocide by the Kiev regime for eight years.
Putin has said that Moscow had no plans of occupying Ukrainian territories.
Russia's Defence Ministry reported that Russian troops were destroying Ukrainian military infrastructure using precision weapons.
The US has already announced a series of sanctions on Russia to prevent it from accessing Western financial markets.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson spoke to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday morning for an update and pledged that the West would not stand by as Putin waged a campaign against the Ukrainian people.
I am appalled by the horrific events in Ukraine and I have spoken to President Zelenskyy to discuss next steps, Johnson tweeted soon after the call.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU