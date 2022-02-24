F1's Sebastian Vettel won't race in Russia after attack on Ukraine

-
ALSO READ
Formula 1 updates calendar for the 2021 season to 22 races
Mercedes loses both its protests after Hamilton loses title
Verstappen extends championship lead over Hamilton after winning Mexico GP
Valtteri Bottas ahead of Verstappen in Brazil, Lewis Hamilton to start 10th
Ecclestone believes Hamilton could retire before start of 2022 F1 season
-
Four-time Formula One champion Sebastian Vettel says he will not race in the Russian Grand Prix in September after Russia launched a wide-ranging attack on Ukraine earlier Thursday, hitting cities and bases with airstrikes or shelling.
After President Vladimir Putin defiantly announced he was launching a military operation, Ukraine's government said Russian tanks and troops rolled across the border.
I woke up to this morning's news shocked. I think it's horrible to see what is happening. Obviously if you look at the calendar we have a race scheduled in Russia (on Sept. 25), Vettel said Thursday at pre-season testing in Barcelona.
My own opinion is I should not go, I will not go," he said.
"I think it's wrong to race in the country. I'm sorry for the innocent people that are losing their lives, that are getting killed (for) stupid reasons and a very strange and mad leadership.
The 34-year-old German is head of the Grand Prix Drivers' Association but says they have not yet discussed the matter.
I'm sure it's something we'll talk about, the Aston Martin driver said.
But personally I'm shocked and sad to see what's going on, so we will see going forward but I think my decision is already made."
F1 said in a statement that it is closely watching the very fluid developments but made no further comment on whether the race in Sochi would be canceled.
NATO's secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg said Russia shattered peace on the European continent and called for a summit of NATO alliance leaders.
Stoltenberg said that this is a deliberate, cold-blooded and long-planned invasion. And he charged that Russia is using force to try to rewrite history.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor