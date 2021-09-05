Joe Biden to survey damage done by Hurricane Ida in New York, New Jersey

US President will visit the states of New York and New Jersey next Tuesday to see the damage done by Ida, the White House has said.

On Friday, Biden visited the southeastern US state of Louisiana. The state's city of New Orleans still suffers from power shortages caused by the

According to the Biden administration, the US president will visit New York's borough of Queens, where several people died as their basement apartments were flooded during the torrential rains. The White House has not provided any details of the visit.

Media report that rains and floods caused by the have killed 23 people in New Jersey, while in the state of New York the death toll is 15.

