US John McCain, a celebrated war hero known for reaching across the aisle in an increasingly divided America, died on Sunday following a battle with He was 81.

" III died at 4:28 pm on August 25, 2018. With the when he passed were his wife and their family," his office said in a statement.

"At his death, he had served the of faithfully for 60 years. Sen McCain, thank you for your service," read a sign near the driveway of his home in a rural part of Sedona, Arizona, television footage showed, as a police escort accompanied the hearse that was to carry his body and local residents came bearing flowers for the late political titan.

While he had many disagreements with fellow politicians, the Republican stalwart's integrity was not at question, and condolences came swift from the highest reaches of American after his passing.

Ex- Barack Obama, the to whom lost the presidency in the 2008 elections, said "we are all in his debt."

"John and I were members of different generations, came from completely different backgrounds and competed at the highest level of politics," Obama said in a statement.

"But we shared, for all our differences, a fidelity to something higher -- the ideals for which generations of Americans and immigrants alike have fought, marched and sacrificed."

Former vice -- who served under Bill Clinton -- said, "I always admired and respected John from the opposite side of the aisle, because he thrived under pressure, and would work to find common ground, no matter how hard."

Donald Trump, who once mocked McCain's war record, said he sent his "deepest sympathies and respect."

McCain had been a rare and outspoken Republican critic of Trump, accusing him of "naivete," "egotism" and of sympathizing with autocrats.

On Capitol Hill, McCain became close friends with Senator and former senator -- a trio dubbed the "Three Amigos."

Now that the trio is missing its driving force, Graham wrote that " and Freedom have lost one of her greatest champions... And I've lost one of my dearest friends and mentor."

McCain, who was tortured during his five years as a prisoner of war in Vietnam, stopped treatment from an aggressive form of earlier this week, his family saying "the progress of and the inexorable advance of age render their verdict."

He had spent more than three decades in the Senate, looming large in debates over war and peace and the moral direction of the nation. Before joining the upper chamber, he served as a US from 1983 to 1987.

McCain had not been on the floor in months, remaining at his home for treatment of -- the same form of that took the life of another giant, Ted Kennedy, in 2009.