JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Politics

China's positive numbers, trade deal drive Wall Street to record high
Business Standard

Johnson, Trump look forward to ambitious trade agreement: Downing Street

Both the sides look forward to continued close cooperation on issues such as security and trade, said Downing Street source

Reuters  |  LONDON 

File photo of Boris Johnson. Photo: AP/PTI
File photo of Boris Johnson. Photo: AP/PTI

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and US President Donald Trump said they looked forward to continued close cooperation and the negotiation of an "ambitious free trade agreement" during a phone call on Monday, Johnson's Downing Street office said.

"The prime minister spoke with President Trump, who congratulated him on the result of the general election," a Downing Street spokesman said in a statement.

"They discussed the huge importance of the relationship between the UK and U.S., and looked forward to continued close cooperation on issues such as security and trade, including the negotiation of an ambitious free trade agreement."
First Published: Mon, December 16 2019. 23:09 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU