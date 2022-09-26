JUST IN
Shehbaz Sharif-led govt wants to resume trade ties with India: Imran Khan
Most Democrats say ditch Joe Biden as 2024 nominee: WaPo-ABC poll
Ceremony and controversy await Kamala Harris during visit to Asia
Russia backs India, Brazil for permanent membership in UN Security Council
Russia's Lavrov backs India for permanent member in UN Security Council
Iran regrets Ukraine's decision to downgrade diplomatic ties, vows reaction
India to address debt, food, energy security with G20 members: S Jaishankar
India believes dialogue diplomacy the only way out: Jaishankar at UNGA
'External interference' won't be tolerated, says China on Taiwan at UNGA
EU candidate Serbia and Russia sign agreement on foreign policy matters
You are here: Home » International » News » Politics
Europe's energy crisis: The looming winter of discontent that awaits India
Business Standard

Jordan, Iraq, Syria, Lebanon discuss means to boost food security

The Agriculture Ministers of Jordan, Iraq, Syria and Lebanon convened in Amman to discuss means to boost food security.

Topics
Syria | Iraq | Lebanon

IANS  |  Amman 

Italy food

The Agriculture Ministers of Jordan, Iraq, Syria and Lebanon convened in Amman to discuss means to boost food security.

During the meeting, Jordan's Agriculture Minister Khaled Hanaifat highlighted the magnitude of challenges facing countries in the region, including climate change, the Covid-19 pandemic, the Ukrainian crisis, inflation, and the rise in oil price, according to a statement by the Ministry on Sunday.

Being aware of these challenges, Jordan has set out a comprehensive strategy for food security in cooperation with UN organisations, the Minister said at the start of the two-day meeting.

Lauding the World Food Programme's endeavour to establish a regional centre for relief and emergency, Hanaifat voiced Jordan's willingness to serve as headquarters for this centre.

Syrian Agriculture Minister Muhammad Qatna noted in his speech that increased cooperation will bolster the participating countries' ability to deal with global crises, Xinhua news agency reported.

"Amid current global turmoil, it is a key national interest of our four countries to focus on steps that would bring stability and food security by facilitating the flow of commodities and information," Qatna added.

Lebanese Agriculture Minister Abbas Haj Hassan described the meeting as "a model for a united Arab partnership," stressing the need for increased cooperation.

Iraqi Agriculture Minister Muhammad Khafaji underlined the significance of food security to political and economic stability, highlighting the role of such meetings in addressing the regional threats to food and water security.

The Minister also called for a unified agricultural calendar to reduce production costs of fertilisers, pesticides and vaccines, among others.

--IANS

int/khz/

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Syria

First Published: Mon, September 26 2022. 06:39 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.