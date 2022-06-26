Lebanon faces new wave of Covid; health ministry urges public to get shots

-
ALSO READ
Israel hits back with artillery fire after rocket strike by Lebanon
US to allow Lebanon to import energy through Syria: Lebanese FM
Lebanon facing wheat crisis amid Russia-Ukraine conflict: President Aoun
Pope Francis to visit Lebanon in June during economic crisis
IMF urges Lebanon to implement 'agreed-upon' reforms in timely manner
-
The Lebanese Ministry of Public Health warned on Saturday that the country is facing a new wave of COVID-19, urging the public to get vaccinated as soon as possible.
The warning was issued in a statement by the ministry after its Vaccine Executive Committee held an emergency meeting on the latest epidemiological developments, the Lebanese National News Agency reported.
"We are facing a new wave of the coronavirus, which is expected to be more contagious and the fastest spreading, according to the infection figures in Lebanon and in the rest of the world, which are experiencing an alarming rise," the statement said.
It stressed "the need to receive the vaccine as soon as possible, especially since the percentage of vaccinated people is still low and does not exceed 45 percent in Lebanon."
"The vaccine can be taken free of charge, regardless of the dose (the first, second, third, or fourth), at any of the vaccination centers distributed over all Lebanese territories without a prior appointment," the statement added.
The ministry announced on Saturday the registration of 836 new infections, raising the cumulative number of confirmed cases to 1,107,602, while two deaths were recorded during the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of deaths to 10,458.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU