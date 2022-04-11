Syria calls on UN to interfere to stop 'systematic' Israeli strikes

Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad has urged the (UN) to interfere to curb the repetitive Israeli attacks in Syria, slamming such strikes as systematic, according to the state news agency SANA.

In a letter addressing UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Mekdad said the Israeli attacks have become "systematic," requiring immediate action by the UN to protect and preserve the Agreement on Disengagement of 1974 signed under the auspices of the UN, Xinhua news agency reporter.

Mekdad added that has always warned about the consequences of the continuous Israeli attacks on peace and security.

The Syrian condemnation comes against the backdrop of an Israeli attack earlier on Sunday against military sites in central .

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a war monitor organization, said that the latest Israeli attack targeted a scientific research center west of Hama province.

The Israeli side claimed that Iranian-backed forces are using the center as a base to develop mid-range missiles and drones.

