Syria calls on UN to interfere to stop 'systematic' Israeli strikes

-
ALSO READ
'Third country' should not interfere in China-Sri Lanka ties: Wang Yi
26/11 Mumbai attacks: Leaders pay tribute to victims, security personnel
Long overdue for Mumbai attack perpetrators to face justice: Blinken
Syria reports 2nd attack by Israeli missile on port of Latakia in a month
TMS Ep125: Overseas flights, cyber-attacks, Chemical stocks, oligarchy
-
Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad has urged the United Nations (UN) to interfere to curb the repetitive Israeli attacks in Syria, slamming such strikes as systematic, according to the state news agency SANA.
In a letter addressing UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Mekdad said the Israeli attacks have become "systematic," requiring immediate action by the UN to protect and preserve the Agreement on Disengagement of 1974 signed under the auspices of the UN, Xinhua news agency reporter.
Mekdad added that Syria has always warned about the consequences of the continuous Israeli attacks on international peace and security.
The Syrian condemnation comes against the backdrop of an Israeli attack earlier on Sunday against military sites in central Syria.
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a war monitor organization, said that the latest Israeli attack targeted a scientific research center west of Hama province.
The Israeli side claimed that Iranian-backed forces are using the center as a base to develop mid-range missiles and drones.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU