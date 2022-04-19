Kamala Harris announces decision to ban US anti-satellite weapons tests

-
US Vice President Kamala Harris announced the decision to ban US anti-satellite weapons tests.
Harris made the announcement during a visit to Vandenberg Space Force Base in the state of California.
"I am pleased to announce that as of today, the United States commits not to conduct destructive direct-ascent anti-satellite missile testing," she said, according to Sputnik.
United States commits not to conduct destructive, direct-ascent anti-satellite (ASAT) missile testing, and that the United States seeks to establish this as a new international norm for responsible behaviour in space," a White House statement said on Monday (local time).
According to the statement, the Vice President also called on other nations to make similar commitments and to work together in establishing this as a norm, making the case that such efforts benefit all nations.
At the Biden-Harris Administration's first National Space Council meeting in December, Vice President Harris tasked the National Security Council staff to work with the Department of Defense, the Department of State, and other national security agencies to develop proposals for national security space norms that advance US interests and preserve the security and sustainability of space.
The commitment announced today is the first initiative under this effort. The United States is the first nation to make such a declaration.
This new commitment also protects US interests in space.
"Meaningfully reducing ASAT testing and debris generation advances US national security interests and protects long-term US interests in space exploration, space science, and space-enabled economic development," the statement said further.
