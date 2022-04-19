Taliban meet French envoy, discuss prevention of poppy cultivation

-
Taliban member Suhail Shaheen has met with French envoy to Afghanistan Jean Marin Schuh and discussed several issues including the recent decree over the prevention of poppy cultivation and substitutes in Afghanistan.
"Today, in Doha, I met Mr Jean Marin Schuh, French envoy to Afghanistan currently based in Doha. We talked about a range of topics including education, the recent decree by the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan about the prevention of poppy cultivation and substitutes, projects for farmers and bilateral relations," Suhail Shaheen said in a Tweet on Monday.
He further said that both Suhail Shaheen and Jean Marin Schuh expressed to remain engaged and continue communication.
On April 3, the Taliban announced a ban on the cultivation of poppy.
According to Tolo News, Taliban's supreme leader Hebatullah Akhundzada in a decree said the cultivation of poppy seeds as well as drug trafficking are banned in the country.
The decree, read by Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid, said that there is a "strict ban" on the use and trafficking of "all types of illicit drugs" such as alcoholic beverages, heroin, "Tablet K", hashish and others, reported Tolo News.
The decree also puts a ban on the production of illicit drugs.
"If anyone violates the decree and cultivates poppy, their crop will be destroyed and the violator will be punished based on the Sharia law," the decree said.
"The enforcement of this decree is mandatory. Violators will be prosecuted and punished by judiciaries," the decree read.
However, multiple reports indicate that poppy cultivation and drug trafficking provide a big income source for the Taliban, mainly in the southern and northern parts of the country. Most of the drug smuggling goes through Iran and the Taliban makes a big money from it.
Afghanistan has been among the world's top illicit drug-producing countries. There are scores of drug addicts currently on the streets.
Due to the re-rise of the Taliban in Afghanistan, the country is not only facing a political crisis but also uncertainty in business and unemployment.
Moreover, young girls and women of Afghanistan are deprived of their basic right to attend school and go to work. The Taliban earlier had issued a decree banning female students of grade 6 and above from attending classes in schools.
