Khashoggi killers flushed remains down drain after dissolving body: Report

The killers of Saudi poured his remains down the drain after dissolving him in acid, a Turkish newspaper reported Saturday.

Samples taken from the drains at the showed traces of acid, pro-government daily said, without quoting sources.

This led investigators to believe the dead body of the insider-turned-critic of the regime was disposed of through the drains as liquid, the paper said.

was last seen entering the consulate on October 2 to obtain documents for his forthcoming marriage. His body has never been found.

After repeated denials, finally admitted the 59-year-old had been murdered at the mission in a "rogue" operation.

However, Turkish has accused the "highest levels" of the of ordering the hit, while some officials have pointed the finger at the all-powerful

Yasin Aktay, an advisor to Erdogan, suggested last week the body may have been dissolved in acid.

And on Monday, a Turkish said sent two experts to with the specific aim of covering up evidence after the murder.

Khashoggi's Turkish fiancee Hatice Cengiz took to on Thursday writing, "I'm unable to express my sorrow to hear about dissolving your body Jamal!" They killed you and chopped up your body, depriving me and your family of conducting your funeral prayer and burying you in Madinah as wished."



A Turkish this week confirmed a report that and toxicology expert were among a team sent from Saudi amid investigations into the murder.

The paper said they visited the consulate every day from their arrival on October 11 until October 17. only allowed to search the building on October 15.