Kiev: We are all here, says Ukraine President Zelensky in video message

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky posted a video on social media on Friday, reassuring people that he is still in the capital.
"We are all here. Our troops are here ... We are defending our independence, our state. And so it will continue," he said in the video, in which he and other government leaders were in front of the parliament building in Kiev, Xinhua news agency reported.
However, there were reports saying that he had fled.
