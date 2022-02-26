Imposing external solutions will not resolve Syrian conflict: India at UNSC

India's Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations, R Ravindra on Friday raised concern about the overall situation in and said that imposing external solutions will not help resolve conflict.

The envoy was addressing the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) briefing on the situation in the Middle East.

"Imposing external solutions would not help in resolving the Syrian conflict. It is for the Syrians to determine and decide what is best for and for their own future," Ravindra said.

He also emphasized the "need to scale up humanitarian assistance and shore up donor support for the Syrian humanitarian response plan of the UN, which remains under-funded."

Calling for implementation of the UNSC Resolution 2254 on Syria, he said, "Regional players and Syria's neighbours have an important role to play in the peaceful resolution of this conflict and to achieve lasting progress in implementing UNSCR 2254."

UNSCR 2254 was adopted by the security council in December 2015 and called for a ceasefire from all the parties, and a political solution to the Syrian conflict.

Commenting on the fight against terrorism, the Indian envoy said, "Global fight against terrorism cannot and should not be compromised for narrow political gains. Terrorists can neither be defeated by forming alliances with non-sovereign entities nor by pushing narrow political agendas.

