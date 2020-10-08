King of Jordan Abdullah II names his policy adviser country's new PM

-
ALSO READ
Death of Kuwait ruler Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Sabah draws outpour of grief
Will not contest polls in J&K till statehood is restored: Omar Abdullah
Abdullah Abdullah to visit India to muster support for Afghan peace deal
J-K admin tells high court none of 16 NC leaders detained, free to move
Farooq Abdullah attends Parliament 1st time after Art 370 abrogation
-
Jordan's King Abdullah II on Wednesday designated his chief policy adviser to form a new government amid criticism of the previous government's handling of the virus pandemic.
In a statement published by the Royal Court, the king said he appointed Bishr al-Khasawneh the country's new prime minister and instructed him to form a government that meets the aspirations of the Jordanian people.
Al-Khasawneh will oversee parliamentary elections Nov 10.
Abdullah on Saturday accepted the resignation of Prime Minister Omar al Razzaz.
The king had dissolved Parliament a week earlier at the end of its four-year term.
Under the constitution, that left al Razzaz' government a week to resign. Jordan has nearly 20,5200 confirmed virus cases, including over 130 fatalities, and the previous government was criticized for its handling of the pandemic.
King Abdullah urged Al-Khaswaneh to enhance coordination with other Arab countries and expand economic ties with them, as well as facilitate foreign and Arab investments.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU