Kremlin says Biden's 'Bloody dictator' remark a personal insult to Putin

US President Joe Biden's words to Russian President Vladimir Putin are a personal insult, said Dmitry Peskov, a spokesman for the Russian President.
"We really hear and see statements that are actually already personal insults against President Putin," Peskov said, RT reported.
According to him, Biden allows himself such statements almost daily. He added that the Kremlin would not give sharp assessments, so as not to cause more aggressiveness.
Biden, speaking at a Friends of Ireland dinner, called Putin a "bloody dictator" and a "thug."
Earlier, Moscow considered "inadmissible and unforgivable" the words of Biden, who called Putin a "war criminal", Peskov said.
The press secretary of the President of Russia recalled that hundreds of thousands of people around the world were killed by US bombs.
The words of Biden, who called Putin a "war criminal", are "absolutely inadmissible, unacceptable, unforgivable," Peskov said, RT reported.
"Our President is a very wise, far-sighted and cultured international figure and the head of the Russian Federation," said Peskov, answering a question as to why the head of state does not answer the American leader.
--IANS
san/arm
