L'Oreal turns to Google as coronavirus spurs virtual make-up shift

-
ALSO READ
UK coronavirus update: 23,056 fresh Covid-19 cases, 280 fatalities
World Coronavirus Dispatch: China's factory activity at near-decade high
Karnataka coronavirus update: Covid-19 case tally crosses 500,000-mark
Telangana reports 1,536 new coronavirus cases, 3 fresh fatalities
Telangana registers 1,504 fresh coronavirus cases, 5 more fatalities
-
PARIS (Reuters) - Shoppers searching Google for cosmetics will be able to try them on virtually through a deal with L'Oreal, as the French group looks to make up for lost store sales caused by coronavirus lockdowns by expanding online.
Maybelline maker L'Oreal
"There's been an acceleration in all our partnerships due to COVID-19," Rochet said in an online presentation on Thursday.
The Google
People seeking lipsticks or eye shadows by L'Oreal brands, which include Lancome and Urban Decay, who come across their adverts on Google or YouTube can then try them online.
YouTube is one of the go-to sites for cosmetics users who often seek out make-up tutorials online, or want to learn from others how to curl their hair.
L'Oreal, which already had a ModiFace partnership with social media site Facebook
Consumers used it to mimic hair dye colours in particular during coronavirus shutdowns, Rochet added.
Many countries in Europe including France and Belgium have now re-entered lockdown, forcing beauty chains and hair salons to close, and hitting travel retail sales.
Online sales of beauty products, especially in China, have made-up for part of the losses and Rochet expects half L'Oreal's sales are likely to come from the web within the next three to seven years, up from around a quarter now.
(Reporting by Sarah White; Editing by Alexander Smith)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU