Lavrov talked to everyone who did not hide at ASEAN dinner: Russia

During the ASEAN gala dinner in Cambodia, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov talked to everyone who was not hiding, the Russian delegation told Sputnik, commenting on the White House's statements about a possible contact between the Russian minister and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.
Earlier, National Security Council Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said that Blinken would seek contact with Lavrov on the sidelines of the ASEAN ministerial meeting in Cambodia to discuss the prisoner exchange. Kirby said he had no doubt that if Blinken "has an opportunity to buttonhole Mr. Lavrov, he will do so."
"There was contact with everyone who was not hiding. Sergey Viktorovich's buttons are all intact, as well as zipper," the delegation's spokesperson said.
The issue of a prisoner exchange between Russia and the United States gained additional resonance after a Russian court sentenced US basketball player Brittney Griner to nine years in prison and a $16,280 fine for drug smuggling and possession.
