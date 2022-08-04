Pakistan's ex-Prime Minister Imran Khan faces threat of disqualification

-
ALSO READ
Pak PM Imran Khan calls cabinet ministers' meeting on Saturday night
Pakistan: Ahead of no trust vote, Imran Khan's PTI leadership 'dented'
Imran Khan's PTI received prohibited funding from foreign, rules ECP
Maryam Nawaz accuses Imran Khan of being corrupt, asks him to reveal income
Imran Khan 'comedic talent' for 'The Kapil Sharma Show': Ex-wife Reham
-
Pakistan's ruling alliance on Thursday filed a petition with the election commission seeking lifetime disqualification of former prime minister Imran Khan for not disclosing information regarding the gifts received from the Toshakhana in his assets declaration.
The petition submitted by the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) sought Khan's lifetime disqualification under Article 62(1)(f) of the country's Constitution which is the same provision under which former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was disqualified in 2017, Express Tribune reported.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU