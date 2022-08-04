Pakistan's ex-Prime Minister Imran Khan faces threat of disqualification

Pakistan's ruling alliance on Thursday filed a petition with the election commission seeking lifetime disqualification of former prime minister for not disclosing information regarding the gifts received from the Toshakhana in his assets declaration.

The petition submitted by the Democratic Movement (PDM) sought Khan's lifetime disqualification under Article 62(1)(f) of the country's Constitution which is the same provision under which former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was disqualified in 2017, Express Tribune reported.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)