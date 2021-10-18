LinkedIn is pulling out of China, though Microsoft remains

-
ALSO READ
LinkedIn must face narrowed US lawsuit claiming it overcharged advertisers
Microsoft discontinuing Office apps for Chromebook users
Microsoft sales grow on cloud strength, shares dip on heightened valuation
Microsoft likely to buy cybersecurity firm RiskIQ, pay more than $500 mn
RIL AGM 2021: JioPhone Next to 5G, and more announced under Jio Platforms
-
Microsoft Corp is shutting down LinkedIn in China following increased regulatory scrutiny, but the firm has other businesses still exposed in the important market.
While other tech behemoths — like Google and Facebook Inc. — have mostly stayed out of China, Microsoft’s search engine Bing and its cloud-based business software remain. In addition, its Windows operating system still dominates in China, the Wall Street Journal reported.
LinkedIn is the only major US-owned social network operating in the country, where the government requires such platforms to follow strict rules and regulations.
The Redmond, Washington-headquartered tech giant said it was pulling the plug on LinkedIn in China nearly seven years after its launch and would replace it with a stripped-down version of the platform that would focus only on jobs.
“We’re also facing a significantly more challenging operating environment and greater compliance requirements in China,” LinkedIn said in a blog post on Thursday, adding it did not find the same level of success in the more social aspects of sharing and staying informed like it has globally.
LinkedIn said it would replace the Chinese service with a new portal called InJobs.
The new service, which will be launched later this year, will not include a social feed or the ability to share posts or articles, it said.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU