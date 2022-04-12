Live news updates: Nearly two-thirds of Ukraine's children have fled homes

- Gender equality: Rank declines a notch in 2022 against last year
- Paid Covid-19 booster shots: Experts divided on govt intervention
- FinMin asks Infosys to work on ways to access taxpayers' data accurately
- Power crisis: Inter-ministerial coordination in spotlight again
- Electric three-wheeler market: Can Bajaj Auto storm in and become king?
- GIFT City's aircraft leasing business struggles amid confusing rules
- GST Council meeting unlikely this month as some issues couldn't be taken up
- Nepal's decision to ban import of non-essential items may hit India hard
- Listed commercial banks likely to report 77% rise in Q4 net profit
Live news updates: Ukraine's UN ambassador claimed Russia has taken more than 121,000 children out of Ukraine. Catch all the live updates on latest news here
Ukrainian servicemen attend a training session on the Kharkiv outskirts, Ukraine. (AP Photo/Andrew Marienko)
The Consumer Price Index-based inflation will be out today for the month of March. Retail inflation came in at 6.07 per cent in February 2022, as per data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO). Urban inflation in February moderated to 5.75 per cent, down from 5.91 per cent.
Ousted Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan has demanded an "immediate elections" in the country, hours after Shehbaz Sharif took oath as the 23rd Prime Minister. Earlier, the voting on the no-confidence motion against the Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was held in the country's National Assembly late on Saturday night, with 174 members recording their votes in favour of the motion that ousted the Imran Khan government.
As Shanghai's COVID-19 lockdown leaves residents struggling to access essentials, residents of the mega Chinese city are almost out of food and they are reeling under an acute food crisis. Shanghai authorities said the city would indefinitely remain under lockdown - meaning that residents are not allowed to leave their homes - as it reviews results of the mass Covid testing.
