Live news updates: Nearly two-thirds of Ukraine's children have fled homes

Live news updates: Ukraine's UN ambassador claimed Russia has taken more than 121,000 children out of Ukraine. Catch all the live updates on latest news here

New Delhi 

Ukrainian servicemen attend a training session on the Kharkiv outskirts, Ukraine, Thursday, April 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Marienko)
Live news updates: Nearly two-thirds of all Ukrainian children have fled their homes in the six weeks since Russia's invasion, and the United Nations has verified the deaths of 142 youngsters, though the number is almost certainly much higher, the UN children's agency said. Ukraine's UN ambassador, Sergiy Kyslytsya, claimed Russia has taken more than 121,000 children out of Ukraine and reportedly drafted a bill to simplify and accelerate adoption procedures for orphans and even those who have parents and other relatives.

The Consumer Price Index-based inflation will be out today for the month of March. Retail inflation came in at 6.07 per cent in February 2022, as per data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO). Urban inflation in February moderated to 5.75 per cent, down from 5.91 per cent.

Ousted Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan has demanded an "immediate elections" in the country, hours after Shehbaz Sharif took oath as the 23rd Prime Minister. Earlier, the voting on the no-confidence motion against the Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was held in the country's National Assembly late on Saturday night, with 174 members recording their votes in favour of the motion that ousted the Imran Khan government.

As Shanghai's COVID-19 lockdown leaves residents struggling to access essentials, residents of the mega Chinese city are almost out of food and they are reeling under an acute food crisis. Shanghai authorities said the city would indefinitely remain under lockdown - meaning that residents are not allowed to leave their homes - as it reviews results of the mass Covid testing.

