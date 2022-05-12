Live news updates: Gotabaya promises to appoint new govt, PM in Sri Lanka

Live news updates: To end the ongoing political crisis, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Wednesday announced that a new government with a new Prime Minister, who can command the majority in the Parliament, would be appointed this week. Addressing the nation, President Rajapaksa also agreed to bring constitutional changes in line with the 19th Amendment, which was introduced by the last government and seeks that the Parliament be given more powers while curtailing executive (presidential) powers. He also assured that as demanded by various sections of the society, he would make ways to abolish the Presidential system. Meanwhile, former PM Ranil Wickremesinghe has met the President on Wednesday and there was speculation that he was to be appointed as the new PM.

Prime Minister will virtually address a gathering, Utkarsh Samaroh, in Gujarat's Bharuch on Thursday. The programme will mark the celebration of 100 per cent coverage of four key schemes of the state government in the district, which will help provide timely financial assistance to those in need. The district administration of Bharuch carried out the 'Utkarsh Initiative' drive from January 1 to March 31 this year, aiming to ensure complete coverage of schemes providing assistance to widows, elderly and destitute citizens.

Ukrainian President has tweeted that he had a conversation with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to discuss defensive aid for . "We appreciate the high level of dialogue with Germany and support in our struggle," Zelensky was quoted as saying by Xinhua news agency. In their talks, the parties touched upon the sanctions against over its conflict with and the cooperation between and Germany in the energy sector.