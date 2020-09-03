Los Angeles City Council declares fiscal emergency, 15,000 jobs at risk

The City Council has declared a fiscal emergency because of the pandemic, paving the way to furlough about 15,000 employees.

Wednesday's declaration comes as the city looks at a tax shortfall this year of up to USD 400 million.

Mayor Eric Garcetti is expected to approve the measure.

The furloughs, which would begin on October 11, would require civilian employees to take up to 18 days off from work. But a labour union official tells the Daily News that the furloughs violate labour contracts and will be vigorously fought.

