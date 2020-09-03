JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Economy

US recovery, slow and uneven, is hampered by 'uncertainty': Fed survey
Business Standard

Los Angeles City Council declares fiscal emergency, 15,000 jobs at risk

The Los Angeles City Council has declared a fiscal emergency because of the coronavirus pandemic, paving the way to furlough about 15,000 employees

Topics
Los Angeles | job loss | Coronavirus

AP  |  Los Angeles 

investors, investments, jobs, CEOs, executive, employment, loss

The Los Angeles City Council has declared a fiscal emergency because of the coronavirus pandemic, paving the way to furlough about 15,000 employees.

Wednesday's declaration comes as the city looks at a tax shortfall this year of up to USD 400 million.

Mayor Eric Garcetti is expected to approve the measure.

The furloughs, which would begin on October 11, would require civilian employees to take up to 18 days off from work. But a labour union official tells the Los Angeles Daily News that the furloughs violate labour contracts and will be vigorously fought.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, September 03 2020. 14:41 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU