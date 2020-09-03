Los Angeles City Council declares fiscal emergency, 15,000 jobs at risk

-
ALSO READ
Covid-19: France starts testing travellers from 16 nations for virus
WHO sounds coronavirus pandemic alarm for Western Pacific region
Centre okays Rs 15,000 cr fully funded emergency health package for states
Spain enacts fresh nationwide measures to curb rising Covid-19 cases
Spain's unemployment rises amid new Covid outbreaks, tourist restrictions
-
The Los Angeles City Council has declared a fiscal emergency because of the coronavirus pandemic, paving the way to furlough about 15,000 employees.
Wednesday's declaration comes as the city looks at a tax shortfall this year of up to USD 400 million.
Mayor Eric Garcetti is expected to approve the measure.
The furloughs, which would begin on October 11, would require civilian employees to take up to 18 days off from work. But a labour union official tells the Los Angeles Daily News that the furloughs violate labour contracts and will be vigorously fought.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU