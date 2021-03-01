Lufthansa appoints Elise Becker as vice-president for Asia-Pacific

-
ALSO READ
KKR raises $3.9 billion for its first Asia-Pacific infrastructure fund
Lufthansa braces for very slow recovery in passenger demand
Lufthansa reaches crisis deal with union to cut 200 million euros in costs
Normalisation from Covid economic disruption to take longer in SE Asia: S&P
Trump, Xi to meet at virtual Asia Pacific forum as trade spat endures
-
German airliners group Lufthansa has appointed Elise Becker as its vice-president for Asia-Pacific, according to a statement.
Becker, who succeeds Alain Chisari, will assume her new position at the Lufthansa Group's regional headquarters in Singapore from May 1, Lufthansa said.
Chisari has been assigned a new role within the Lufthansa Group sales organisation, it said.
She will be responsible for directing all commercial activities of the Group's premium airlines Lufthansa, SWISS, Brussels Airlines and Austrian Airlines. Becker's new role includes managing and strategically developing all airline joint ventures and partnerships in the region.
"Becker brings with her a wealth of experience and expertise in the airline industry as well as the needed perseverance in these challenging times for Asia-Pacific which includes some of our most important markets world-wide," said Stefan Kreuzpaintner, senior vice-president (global sales) at Lufthansa Group.
Lufthansa Group and its airlines were among the strongest non-Asian carriers in the region before the coronavirus pandemic hit the industry.
"I am confident we will regain this position as soon as possible with Elise Becker at the helm of our Asia-Pacific airline business," he said.
George Ettiyil, senior director (South Asia) of Lufthansa Group Airlines, said, "We are looking forward to Elise Becker leading our Asia-Pacific airline business that includes India as an important, dynamic and growing market."
She is the right person to take the long-running history of the partnership between the Lufthansa Group and Indian aviation to the next level, he added.
"I feel honoured and privileged to have the opportunity to drive Lufthansa Group's airline business in Asia-Pacific, a region that is a global powerhouse and arguably the most vibrant and innovative area worldwide," said Becker.
She emphasised that key macroeconomic data show that the region is not only starting to recover from the coronavirus crisis but is also set to be the first one to do so.
"A one-size-fits-all strategy for Asia-Pacific won't work. It is important to respect the region's rich cultural diversity, its peopleand, consequently, individual customer preferences in each market," she said.
Partnerships will be an equally important factor for the Lufthansa Group Airlines to regain their former strength in Asia-Pacific, Becker said. "In theseunprecedented times, it is more important than ever to team up and strengthen the excellent ties we have with key airlines in the region.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU