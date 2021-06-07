Drug firm Lupin gets US FDA approval to market generic HIV drug

-
ALSO READ
Zydus Cadila receives tentative nod from USFDA to market two HIV drugs
Gilead announces steps to expand availability of Remdesivir in India
Strides Pharma Science arm gets USFDA nod for HIV treatment medicine
Gilead to acquire German biotech firm MYR for about 1.15 billion euros
Rajesh Tope seeks increase in Remdesivir production, reduction in price
-
Drug firm Lupin on Monday said it has received a nod from the US health regulator to market generic Emtricitabine and Tenofovir Disoproxil
Fumarate tablets used for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) -1 infection in the American market.
The company has received approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market its Emtricitabine and Tenofovir Disoproxil Fumarate tablets, 200 mg/300 mg, Lupin said in a regulatory filing.
The product is a generic version of Gilead Sciences Inc's Truvada tablets in the same strength, it added.
The product will be manufactured at the company's facility in Nagpur, the filing said.
Emtricitabine and Tenofovir Disoproxil Fumarate tablets had estimated annual sales of USD 2.1 billion in the US, it added.
"Emtricitabine and Tenofovir Disoproxil Fumarate tablets, 200 mg/300 mg, are indicated in combination with other antiretroviral agents for the treatment of HIV-1 infection. It is also used for pre-exposure prophylaxis to reduce the risk of sexually acquired HIV-1 infection," Lupin said.
Shares of Lupin Ltd were trading at Rs 1,235 per scrip on BSE, up 0.30 percent from its previous close.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU