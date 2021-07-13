LVMH's Moët Hennessy teams up with Campari in wines, spirits e-commerce

-
ALSO READ
LVMH's Moet Hennessy picks up 50% stake in rap star Jay-Z's champagne brand
Goblet full for big wineries, small ones hit rock bottom amid Covid-19
French winemaker halts Bubbly supply after Moscow says champagne is Russian
LVMH, Rihanna to pause Fenty fashion venture, focus on cosmetics
Musk loses world's second-richest ranking to LVMH's Arnault as Tesla dips
-
MILAN (Reuters) - LVMH's Moët Hennessy and Italy's Campari have agreed to team up to invest in wines and spirits e-commerce companies and create a European ecommerce player in the sector.
In a statement on Monday, the two groups said Campari would transfer its stake in online wines and spirits company Tannico into a newly set up joint venture.
The deal, subject to regulatory clearance, envisages the sale of half the JV's equity capital by Campari to Moët Hennessy for 25.6 million euros ($30 million) in cash, they said.
"While e-commerce was already a growing channel for wines and spirits, the global pandemic has triggered a significant acceleration," Moët Hennessy CEO Philippe Schaus said.
The new venture will be headed by current Tannico CEO Marco Magnocavallo who will remain a key minority shareholder in the business.
Tannico, whose business is 90% B2C, also owns a majority stake in Ventealapropriete.com, an e-commerce platform selling premium wines and spirits in France.
Tannico and Ventealapropriete.com generated pro-forma combined sales of more than 70 million euros last year.
($1 = 0.8434 euros)
(Reporting by Stephen Jewkes; Editing by Sandra Maler)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU