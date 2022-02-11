Macron presents France's goals for achieving carbon-free energy by 2050

-
-
French President Emmanuel Macron has presented his country's goal of achieving carbon-free energy by 2050, starting with using more renewable and nuclear energy.
Speaking in Belfort, north-eastern France, Macron outlined measures including the construction of solar parks, underwater wind farms, and six European pressurized nuclear reactors (EPR2s), reports Xinhua news agency.
An additional eight EPR2 nuclear reactors should be operational by 2035, he said.
To achieve this, the French government will provide financial support for construction projects, as well as bringing together the public and local institutions to work on sustainable development goals.
France must take back control of its energy destiny, Macron said, adding that it must stop depending on foreign fossil energy imports, and push France's energy industries forward.
"The world of tomorrow will be more electric," he said.
In order to help bring down emissions, the French government already provides grants of up to 5,000 euros ($5,750) to assist citizens in buying electric cars.
"France must be capable of producing more than 60 per cent of its own electrical energy to meet the goals set for 2050," he added.
Despite being "behind" on matters of renewable energy, he said, France is capable of going carbon-free by 2050.
At the One Ocean Summit in the city of Brest on February 9-11, Macron will hold talks with Heads of State and Government, leaders of multilateral institutions, business leaders and civil society policymakers to discuss sustainable development commitments.
--IANS
ksk/
