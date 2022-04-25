PM Modi congratulates Emmanuel Macron on re-election as French President

Prime Minister on Monday congratulated French President on his re-election and expressed readiness for cooperation on deepening bilateral ties between the two countries.

"Congratulations to my friend @EmmanuelMacron on being re-elected as the President of France! I look forward to continue working together to deepen the India-France Strategic Partnership," tweeted PM Modi.

Macron won in the second round of the presidential election with 58.55 per cent of the votes, while his rival, far-right presidential candidate, leader of the National Rally party got 41.45 per cent.

Congratulatory messages poured in from world leaders for Macron post his re-election as the President.

Calling France "oldest ally", US President Joe Biden tweeted, "Congratulations to on his re-election. France is our oldest ally and a key partner in addressing global challenges. I look forward to our continued close cooperation -- including on supporting Ukraine, defending democracy, and countering climate change."

European Council President Charles Michel said, "We can count on France for five more years."

Taking to Twitter, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz shared a photo with Macron and said, "I am happy that we will continue our good cooperation."

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he was "looking forward to continuing work together on the issues that matter most to people in Canada and France -- from defending democracy, to fighting climate change, to creating good jobs and economic growth for the middle class".

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson called France one of its closest and most important allies"."Congratulations to @EmmanuelMacron on your re-election as President of France. France is one of our closest and most important allies. I look forward to continuing to work together on the issues which matter most to our two countries and to the world," Johnson tweeted.

Meanwhile, after winning the election on Sunday, Macron spoke near the Eiffel Tower in Paris and thanked his supporters who voted for him.

