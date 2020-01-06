JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Others

Three Katyusha rockets fall in Baghdad Green Zone, at least 3 wounded
Business Standard

Macron speaks to Donald Trump, says Iran must not escalate situation

Emmanuel Macron expressed France's solidarity with its allies during a telephone conversation with US President Donald Trump

Reuters  |  Paris 

Emmanuel Macron
File photo of French President Emmanuel Macron

Emmanuel Macron expressed France's solidarity with its allies during a telephone conversation with US President Donald Trump on Sunday and said Iran must avoid "destabilising" actions after a top Iranian military commander was killed in a US air strike in Baghdad.

"Given the recent rise in tensions in Iraq and the region, the President of the Republic highlighted his total solidarity with our allies in light of the attacks carried out in recent weeks against the coalition in Iraq," Macron's office said in a statement.

"He also expressed his concerns regarding the destabilising activities of the Quds force under General Qassem Soleimani and highlighted the need for Iran... to avoid taking any measures that could lead to an escalation in the situation and destablising the region."
First Published: Mon, January 06 2020. 02:38 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU