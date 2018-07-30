Imran Khan says will take oath as Pakistan PM on August 11: Media reports

Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has said that he will take oath as on August 11, the media reported on Monday.

Talking to the newly-elected members from province in Islamabad, he said a decision regarding the nomination of the will be taken soon and in the best interest of the people, according to

Although PTI has emerged as the single largest party in the in the July 25 polls, it is short of numbers to form its government independently.

To meet the required number of votes, the PTI leadership has reportedly approached the Muttahida Qaumi Movement- (MQM-P), the Grand (GDA), PML-Quaid (PML-Q) and the (BAP), as well as Independents.

Meanwhile, former Nawaz Sharif's Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and Bilawal Bhutto-led agreed on formulation of a "coordinated joint strategy" in an attempt to give a tough time to PTI in Parliament.