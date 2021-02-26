Malaysia's Ambank to pay government $700 million in 1MDB-linked settlement

-
ALSO READ
Goldman Sachs subsidiary pleads to US charges in Malaysian 1MDB probe
Goldman Sachs to pay over $2 billion in DOJ's 1MDB probe, says report
Malaysia drops criminal charges against Goldman Sachs over 1MDB bond sales
Malaysia seeks to reroute $10.6 billion belt-and-road rail project
Malaysia Airlines says will shut down if restructuring plan fails: Report
-
Malaysian banking group AMMB Holdings Berhad (AmBank) will pay 2.83 billion ringgit ($699 million) to the government to settle claims related to a multi-billion-dollar financial scandal at state fund 1MDB, the finance ministry said on Friday.
An AmBank spokesman had no immediate comment.
AmBank Group has been under scrutiny over its role in the alleged theft of $4.5 billion from 1Malaysia Development Berhad, a state fund former prime minister Najib Razak set up in 2009.
Last year, Najib was found guilty of corruption and money laundering charges over the transfer of millions of dollars linked to a 1MDB unit into his Ambank accounts between 2014 and 2015. He denies wrongdoing and has filed an appeal.
As part of the settlement with AmBank, Malaysia's securities regulator will require AmInvestment Bank Berhad to take corrective measures, including putting in place systems and processes to strengthen its due diligence framework, the finance ministry said.
"Resolving this through the court system would have cost a lot of time, money and resources," Finance Minister Tengku Zafrul Aziz said in a statement.
"With this settlement, the payment of the monies will be expedited, instead of being held up by lengthy court battles, and can be utilised to fulfil 1MDB's outstanding obligations."
The government said in November 1MDB was still $7.8 billion in debt following the scandal.
In 2015, the Malaysian central bank gave AmBank a 53.7 million ringgit fine by for breaching certain financial regulations.
($1 = 4.0480 ringgit)
(Reporting by Rozanna Latiff and Joseph Sipalan; Editing by David Goodman and Barbara Lewis)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU