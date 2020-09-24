Malaysian opposition leader claims he has 'strong' majority to form govt

Malaysia’s opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim said on Wednesday he has secured a 'strong, formidable' majority from lawmakers to form a new government and oust Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin from power.

However, it remains uncertain if he would be able to form a government as he is yet to receive the nod from Malaysia's king, who could instead choose to call for elections on Muhyiddin's advice to end months of political volatility.

Muhyiddin has a razor-thin majority in parliament and has already hinted at polls to win a stronger mandate.

And there is a risk that political upheavals could delay delivery of government support measures for an export-focused economy that has been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.

If Anwar is awarded the premiership of the multi-ethnic Southeast Asian nation it would mark culmination of 22-year long struggle, during which he spent almost 10 years in jail.