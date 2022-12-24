JUST IN
Trump should never hold public office again: Jan 6 Capitol attack panel
Business Standard

Mall of America in Minnesota on lockdown after reported shooting: Police

Videos posted on social media showed shoppers hiding in stores

Topics
America | Minnesota | US mass shooting

AP  |  Bloomington (US) 

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Police in Minnesota say the Mall of America has been placed on lockdown after a reported shooting.

The Bloomington Police Department said Friday that police and emergency medical crews were on the scene of a reported shooting at the mall. Police said the mall had been placed on lockdown.

Videos posted on social media showed shoppers hiding in stores. The reported shooting comes as shopping centers and malls across the US see an influx of shoppers just days before Christmas.

The Mall of America confirmed the lockdown on its Twitter account and asked shoppers to remain in the closest secure location.

Representatives from the city of Bloomington and the Mall of America did not immediately return requests for comment.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sat, December 24 2022. 10:55 IST

