Biden juggling long list of issues to please Democratic coalition
Man fatally shot in parking lot after California high school football game

A man died in a California shooting in a Sacramento parking lot after a high school football game, police said

California shooting | United States | International News

AP  |  California (US) 

A man died in a California shooting in a Sacramento parking lot after a high school football game, police said.

Investigators believe the shooting Friday night broke out after a disturbance involving about 20 people near the end of the game at Grant Union High School. Officers found a firearm and shattered glass in a school parking lot.

Police said the shooting victim a man in his mid-20s was able to get to a nearby hospital but later died.

Police provided no information on a suspect or motive.

The Sacramento Bee reported that about 2,000 people attended the game and police believe those involved in the disturbance were not students, though that information is preliminary.

 

First Published: Sun, October 23 2022. 06:57 IST

