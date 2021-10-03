Man killed, woman injured in California's Oakland city shooting

-
A man was killed and a woman injured during a shooting incident in California's Oakland city, local police said.
Police on Saturday responded to reports of a shooting found a man and a woman who had been shot in the city's maxwell neighbourhood, reports xinhua news agency.
The man was treated on the scene but pronounced dead, while the woman was taken to the hospital.
Her condition was not disclosed, according to a report by the San Francisco Chronicle on Saturday.
The name, age and other identifying information of the deceased victim have not been released pending notification of relatives, police said.
Homicide investigators are looking into the shooting.
The deadly shooting brought the number of homicides investigated in Oakland to 105 this year, a 132 per cent increase compared with the same period last year and a 70 per cent increase compared with 2019.
So far this year, the areas with the most homicides are Area 3, the region encompassing Fruitvale and Central Oakland, and Area 5, Oakland's easternmost section, the report said.
Oakland's homicide record was 165 in 1992.
Since then, the homicides have mostly fallen with 70 in 2018, and 78 in 2019.
--IANS
ksk/
