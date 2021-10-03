EU aid agency delivers 14.4 mt of medical supplies to WHO in Afghanistan

-
EU Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid has delivered 14.4 metric tonnes of urgently needed life-saving medical supplies to World Health Organisation in Afghanistan.
The plane carrying the supply landed in Kabul on Saturday. The shipment is expected to fulfil the health needs of over 10,000 people in the country.
Expressing its gratitude to the EU aid agency, the WHO thanked it for the timely support. The supply will enhance preparedness to deliver a rapid response to the escalating health crisis in the country.
The WHO Afghanistan in a tweet said, "TOUCHDOWN: Thanks to @eu_echo, a plane carrying 14.4 metric tonnes of urgently needed life-saving @WHO medical supplies landed in #Kabul today. The shipment will cover the #health needs of more than 10,000 people in #Afghanistan."
Since August, WHO has airlifted around 185 metric tonnes of essential medical supplies through 9 flights, including Saturday's shipment.
Currently, Afghanistan is in urgent need of medical and humanitarian aid. Various aid agencies and countries are helping Afghanistan in need.
Late in September, the United Nations had announced to release USD 45 million in life-saving support from the UN's Central Emergency Response Fund to help prevent Afghanistan's healthcare system from collapse.
Martin Griffiths, UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator, had released USD 45 million to keep healthcare facilities in Afghanistan operating through the end of 2021.
