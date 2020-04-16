McKinsey to medical kits: How states in US are planning to reopen economy

Governor Andrew Cuomo has hired high-powered consultants to develop a science-based plan for the safe economic reopening of the region that can thwart expected pressure from President to move more rapidly, state government sources told Reuters on Wednesday. Cuomo, along with many other US governors, shut his state to limit the spread of the deadly Covid-19 virus and has warned that he is are prepared to keep businesses shut - perhaps for several months more - unless he can assure public safety. Governors from seven East Coast states formed a coalition on Monday, led by New York, to develop a joint reopening plan. Three governors from the West Coast formed a similar plan. The 10 states, mostly led by Democrats, together make up 38% of the US As part of Cuomo's effort, & Company are producing models on testing, infections and other key data points that will underpin decisions on how and when to reopen the region's economy, the sources said. Deloitte is also involved in developing the regional plan, a source said. ALSO READ: Coronavirus LIVE: 69-year-old dies in Bengaluru; India death toll at 422 The goal is to "Trump-proof" the plan, said an adviser to New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy. "We think Trump ultimately will blink on this, but if not, we need to push back, and we are reaching out to top experts and other professionals to come up with a bullet-proof plan," to open on the state's terms, said a Cuomo adviser. Trump, whose reelection bid was built on a strong before it was derailed by the epidemic, is losing patience with the economic blackout and has challenged governors who are preaching caution, setting the stage for larger clashes over the pace of the reopening. Trump said in late March he hoped to reopen the economy by Easter in mid-April, but the mounting toll of infections and projected deaths forced him to extend federal guidelines for 30 days to the end of April. White House to release guidelines on relaxing Covid-19 restrictions The White House will release guidelines on Thursday to inform states on how to relax restrictions and reopen businesses, said US President ALSO READ: 28,941 samples tested on April 15, says ICMR; WHO lauds health ministry The remarks were made during a news conference on Wednesday.

He claimed that data shows that the has "passed the peak" of Covid-19 cases nationwide, the Hill reported. The decision on what individual states do, however, will fall to governors across the country, he said.